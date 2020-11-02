LOADING

Type to search

For our paying supporters: The November 2020 E-edition is here

COVID-19 Editor's Pick Metro ATL Trending

For our paying supporters: The November 2020 E-edition is here

Dan Whisenhunt Nov 2, 2020
November e-edition cover
Share

 

Our November E-edition has arrived. The e-edition was sent to the inboxes of our 1,375 paying supporters on Nov. 1. This month’s issue focuses on the contentious community debate about reopening schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you are a paying supporter and did not receive your e-edition yesterday, email us at editor@decaturish.com so we can help resolve the delivery issue.

To view archived versions of our previous e-editions, click here.

People who want to receive the e-edition can do so by signing up to become a Decaturish.com supporter. Our paying supporters help us produce the community news you read every single day. To become a paying supporter, click here.

 

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

 
About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Scottdale, GA 30079
(404) 542-2562

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Decaturish needs your support!

Help us provide you with free, quality local news. Become a Decaturish.com supporter today

To chip in $3 a month, click here.

To chip in $6 a month, click here.

To chip in $60 a year, click here.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus