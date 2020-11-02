Share









While we do not have contested races locally, we will be out in the community talking to voters and keeping tabs on what’s happening. Here are the members of our elections coverage team for Nov. 3.

– Contributor Zoe Seiler and photographer Dean Hesse will be visiting local polling locations and speaking with voters about their experiences on election day.

– Contributors George Chidi and Gabriel Owens will be on the lookout for voter intimidation occurring at our polling places.

– Contributor Logan C. Ritchie will be following up on reports of problems at the polls provided by our teams out in the field and our readers. If you experience problems voting on Election Day, email us at editor@decaturish.com and put “voting problems” in the subject line.

– Assistant Editor Alex Brown and Editor and Publisher Dan Whisenhunt will be running live Election Day blogs on Decaturish throughout the day on Nov. 3. We will be compiling reports from our writers chasing various stories as well as highlighting the work of other news outlets and reporters covering the election.

Decaturish will not be making any calls about any races on election night. As noted by the Atlanta Journal Constitution, there will be 6 million people voting in Georgia this year and there could be as many as 1.5 million mail-in ballots to count. That could result in a delay in declaring winners, particularly in a close election. Barring a blow-out in certain races, do not expect projected winners on election night from Decaturish or any other outlet covering the race.

We hope you will join us on Election Day and that you will vote tomorrow, Nov. 3, if you have not done so. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. If you are still in line when the polls close you will be allowed to vote.

You have to be 18 to vote.

People who wish to vote early and in-person will need to bring one of the following forms of identification, according to the Georgia Secretary of State’s office:

– Any valid state or federal government-issued photo ID, including a free ID Card issued by your county registrar’s office or the Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS)

– A Georgia Driver’s License, even if expired

– Valid employee photo ID from any branch, department, agency, or entity of the U.S. Government, Georgia, or any county, municipality, board, authority or other entity of this state

– Valid U.S. passport ID

– Valid U.S. military photo ID

– Valid tribal photo ID

The polls offer audio ballots for voters who are blind or have low vision and booths for voters in wheelchairs. If you need help with your ballot, you can ask a family member or friend to come with you to the polls and fill the ballot in with your choices.

If you vote on Nov. 3, find your polling location by visiting the Georgia Secretary of State’s My Voter Page. You can also use the website to check to see whether your absentee ballot was accepted.

People who vote on Election Day might find that they have a precinct different than the one they usually use.

According to DeKalb County, “Many of the previous precincts were used on an emergency basis during the June 9 and Aug. 11 elections, while additional precincts were changed to provide additional space for social distancing and to better accommodate larger crowds. Additionally, secure ballot drop boxes [for absentee ballots] have been added to the Kirkwood Library and Lithonia City Hall.”

Here is a full list of the precinct changes voters will encounter if the vote on Nov. 3 instead of voting early.

“While we are experiencing record early and absentee voting in DeKalb, we know that many voters are eagerly awaiting an opportunity to cast their ballots on Election Day,” DeKalb County Voter Registration and Election Director Erica Hamilton said in a press release. “We want all voters to double-check their polling locations to ensure that they know where to go to vote.”

The county also is mailing voters a letter to notify them about the precinct change. Signs will be placed at the old precincts directing voters to the new locations.

“Given the gravity of this global pandemic, we have to keep the health and well-being of our voters and workers as our top priority, and these larger venues will allow voters to practice social distancing and will create better traffic flow on what we anticipate to be a historically busy day of voting,” Hamilton said in the press release. “We apologize for any inconvenience and look forward to serving the voters of DeKalb.”

Changes will also be posted at www.DeKalbVotes.com

Please vote on Nov. 3.

