Joe Biden expands Georgia lead over President Trump to more than 4,000 votes

DeKalb County, GA — It looks like Vice President Joe Biden will win the state of Georgia.

Biden currently has a 4,155 vote lead over President Donald Trump. Biden has 2,455,823 votes in Georgia and Trump has 2,451,668, according to the Secretary of State’s website. Other news outlets with more recent figures are saying his lead now stands at 4,263 votes.

It’s not immediately clear how many votes are left to count. According to the Secretary of State’s Office, there’s a small number of absentee ballots left and some ballots from overseas that could’ve arrived by this evening, depending on whether the people who requested them sent them in.

Due to the close vote, the Secretary of State’s Office does expect there to be a recount.

Gov. Brian Kemp also responded to President Trump’s allegations of voting irregularities. The Secretary of State’s Office, lead by Republican Brad Raffensperger, have said they have seen no evidence of fraud or irregularities.

Here is Kemp’s statement:

Atlanta, GA – Today, Governor Brian P. Kemp, Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan, and Speaker David Ralston issued the following joint statement regarding the 2020 general election. “Free and fair elections are the foundation of our American government. Any allegations of intentional fraud or violations of election law must be taken seriously and investigated. We trust that our Secretary of State will ensure that the law is followed as written and that Georgia’s election result includes all legally-cast ballots — and only legally-cast ballots. We will continue to follow this situation to ensure a fair and transparent process.”

A spokesperson for the governor’s office declined to answer any follow-up questions, including questions about whether there have been any credible allegations of votes being illegally cast.

