Joe Biden takes 1,579 vote lead over Donald Trump in Georgia

This story has been updated.

DeKalb County, GA – In a surprising twist, Joe Biden now leads President Donald Trump in the state of Georgia by 1,579 votes.

It’s a historic moment in a state that is traditionally voted Republican.

Atlanta INtown previously reported there are 4,000 ballots left to count in Georgia, as well as possible military, overseas and provisional ballots.

JUST IN: A little over 4,000 absentee ballots remain to be counted in 4 counties, according to Georgia Secretary of State's office. There is still an untold number of provisional & military/overseas ballots. SOS's office continues to report there has been no evidence of fraud. — Atlanta INtown (@ATLINtownPaper) November 6, 2020

Joe Biden currently has 2,450,117 votes. Donald Trump has 2,448,538.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

