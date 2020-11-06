LOADING

Joe Biden takes 1,579 vote lead over Donald Trump in Georgia

Joe Biden takes 1,579 vote lead over Donald Trump in Georgia

Dan Whisenhunt Nov 6, 2020
Lilli Lindbeck holds up a Biden-Harris campaign sign with other members from IndivisibleGa04 in front of the DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections Office at 4380 Memorial Drive in greater Decatur on October 10, 2020. Martha Shockey, a co-organizer for IndivisibleGa04 said she didn’t think they would change any voters’ minds but being visible would build momentum and remind voters about early voting. “We will have people out in various locations.” She said. Photo by Dean Hesse.
This story has been updated. 

DeKalb County, GA – In a surprising twist, Joe Biden now leads President Donald Trump in the state of Georgia by 1,579 votes.

It’s a historic moment in a state that is traditionally voted Republican.

Atlanta INtown previously reported there are 4,000 ballots left to count in Georgia, as well as possible military, overseas and provisional ballots.

Joe Biden currently has 2,450,117 votes. Donald Trump has 2,448,538.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

 

