Joe Biden’s lead over Donald Trump in Georgia grows to more than 7,000 votes

campaign coverage Metro ATL

Dan Whisenhunt Nov 7, 2020
April Biagioni holds up signs across from the Trump event in Scottdale October 4, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb County, GA — Joe Biden’s lead over President Donald Trump increased to more than 7,000 votes on Saturday, Nov. 7.

Even if Biden prevails, there will be a recount. Biden currently has 2,461,455 votes and Trump has 2,454,207 votes.

Meanwhile, two Georgia senate races are headed for a runoff on Jan. 5. Democrat Jon Ossoff will face incumbent Republican Sen. David Perdue and incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler will face Democrat Raphael Warnock.

Decaturish will be providing extensive coverage of the Jan. 5 runoff election.

 

