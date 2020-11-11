Kirkwood Neighbors’ Organization elects new officers

Share









This story has been updated.

By Patrick Saunders, contributor

Atlanta, GA — The Kirkwood Neighbors’ Organization shuffled up its leadership and elected a new board member at its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

Katie Kissel was re-elected president. Secretary Carl Holt and Vice President Megan Owens ended their two-year terms and switched positions. Treasurer Bill DeWalt ended his two-year term and was replaced by Yvonne Taylor-Cherry, a new member to the group’s leadership.

Eligible board members had to have attended four meetings in the past year and meet KNO membership and voting requirements, according to Kissel.

Atlanta City Councilmember Natalyn Archibong also announced that the city received over $20 million through the CARES Act for rental and mortgage assistance for those struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re very excited to have some relief for those who are having troubles due to COVID-19,” she said.

Legislation to provide short-term rental relief will go to Neighborhood Planning Unit O for comment then back to the Atlanta City Council for final action, according to Archibong. NPU-O includes East Lake, Edgewood, Kirkwood and The Villages at East Lake.

“At this point I’m interested in hearing comments and feedback from the community on this proposed legislation,” Archibong said.

Lt. Mike Ablan of the Atlanta Police Department gave an update on crime statistics in Zone 6 at Tuesday’s KNO meeting. Auto thefts were up 17 percent year-to-date, larcenies were down 26 percent, larcenies from autos was down 35 percent, burglaries were up five percent and aggravated assaults were up over 30 percent.

“We seem to be having an issue citywide [with aggravated assaults] right now,” Ablan said.

KNO also recommended approval of a liquor permit application for Southern Queenz, a new restaurant at 1648 Memorial Drive.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly named the police department Lt. Ablan worked for and misspelled Ablan’s name. This story has been updated with the correct information.

