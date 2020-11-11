Lifeline Animal Project looking for people to take dogs ‘Home for the Pawlidays’

Share









Atlanta, GA – In a press release, LifeLine Animal Project announced its “Home for the Pawlidays” program which will run from November 20 to November 27.

Participants will take a dog home from the shelter for seven days and will be provided with everything they need to care for the dogs, such as food, a bowl, a crate and an “adopt me” bandana or harness. A total of 50 dogs will be participating from LifeLine shelters which include DeKalb County Animal Services, Fulton County Animal Services and the LifeLine Community Animal Center.

According to LifeLine Public Relations Director Karen Hirsch, there are numerous benefits for both human and canine participants alike.

“People who participate in Home for the Pawlidays get to experience the love of a dog over the holidays, which can be a lonely time for many while doing something really positive for the pups,” she says. “Not only are they giving the dogs a needed break from the shelter, but they’re also providing them with more exposure to potential adopters simply by taking them on walks.”

At the end of their Pawlidays week, dogs typically return to the shelter recharged, and bring new insights into their personalities with them (provided by their Pawlidays hosts). These insights help staff to better match the dogs with potential adopters. However, not all of the dogs make it back to the shelter. Last year, 42 percent of the dogs who were taken “Home for the Pawlidays” were either adopted or fostered long term. For more information or to sign up, please visit LifeLineAnimal.org/homeforthepawlidays.

