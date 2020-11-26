LOADING

Lifeline Animal Project to hold Black Friday fee-waived adopt-a-thon

Lifeline Animal Project to hold Black Friday fee-waived adopt-a-thon

Decaturish.com Nov 26, 2020
Photo provided by LifeLine
Atlanta, GA – In a press release, LifeLine Animal Project announced their Black Friday Foster Pet Adopt-a-thon.

From November 23-30, LifeLine is offering free adoptions on all pets in foster homes to approved adopters. Additionally, every pet will be spayed/neutered, microchipped and vaccinated, a $300 value, at no additional charge.

Nearly 1,000 foster dogs and cats from DeKalb and Fulton County Animal Services and the LifeLine Community Animal Center will be available for free adoptions. All potential adopters will be screened to ensure the animals are going to good homes.

To keep everyone healthy and safe, this year’s Black Friday promotion is only valid on animals living in foster homes to prevent the usual large Black Friday crowds from gathering in the shelters. And those interested in adopting will never even have to set foot in the animal shelter. Potential adopters can view the available pets online and reach out directly to foster parents with questions about the animals or to set up a meet and greet to potentially adopt them. LifeLine advises foster parents and potential adopters to wear masks when meeting and stay a safe distance apart.

To view foster animals available for a free adoption, please visit LifeLineAnimal.org/blackfriday.

 

