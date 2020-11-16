(UPDATE) Missing Decatur teen was struck and killed by a vehicle while riding his bike

Share









Decatur, GA — The family of a Decatur High student missing since Friday said that the young man was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle.

Police are investigating it as a hit-and-run incident.

Aaryn Jones, the sister-in-law of John William Poe, 16, confirmed the news to Decaturish on Monday afternoon, Nov. 16.

“We have received the worst possible news,” she said. “John was hit while biking along Covington Highway early Saturday morning and he passed away later that same morning. We don’t have any more details other than that but are disappointed DeKalb [Police] didn’t put all this together a little sooner.”

DeKalb Police on Monday morning said they were not involved with the case even though police provided Poe’s father with a case number.

Late Monday evening, DeKalb Police provided additional details about the incident.

“On Nov. 14, at approximately 3 a.m. the DeKalb Police Department investigated a fatal pedestrian accident on Covington Highway near South Indian Creek Drive,” a spokesperson for the Police Department said. “Investigators believe the victim was riding his bicycle on Covington Highway when he was struck by an eastbound vehicle. The driver of the vehicle left the scene and has yet to be identified. The victim did not have any identification on him at the time of the accident. On Nov. 16, the victim was identified as 16-year-old John Poe, who was reported missing to DKPD on Nov. 14. The updated incident report will be available tomorrow. Anyone with information about the accident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.”

This is a developing story and more information will be published when it becomes available.

