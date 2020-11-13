New comedy show ‘Talking Ish’ to debut on the Decaturish Twitch channel

Share









Decatur, GA — Decatur residents are about to get a comedic twist on the community they know and love.

The “Talking Ish” show debuts tonight, Nov. 13, on the Decaturish Twitch channel. The show is created and hosted by comedian Jim Hodgson. He’s best known for creating the Atlanta Banana comedy website and is part of the Scene Shop comedy writing team. He also previously hosted a news-themed show, Atlanta Explained, that combined news and improv comedy. Prior to the pandemic, Hodgson and Decaturish teamed up to produce “Stuff Court,” a show where the news of the day was put on trial.

“If you’re familiar with the Atlanta Banana stuff I started writing back in 2011, or the Atlanta Explained show we did for many years at Village Theatre, I think you’ll dig it,” Hodgson said.

Here’s a preview:

The show begins at 6 p.m. Be sure to tune in to the show by clicking here. Also, don’t forget to create an account and give us a follow on Twitch by clicking here. (To create an account, click the purple “sign up” button in the upper right-hand corner of the Twitch website.)

People interested in viewing past episodes of the Decaturish Twitch broadcasts should subscribe to the Decaturish Youtube channel. To see the Youtube channel, click here.

We’ll see you on Nov. 13 at 6 p.m.

