Nine Dekalb County runners named to Powerade All Metro High School Cross Country Team

Atlanta, GA – The Atlanta area’s best cross country runners will be honored virtually by Atlanta Track Club this month, a press release announced.

The Club announced the 2020 Powerade All Metro High School Cross Country Team today which features 42 athletes from 26 schools including nine runners from schools in Dekalb County. Selection is based on performance at the state meet, other large invitationals, season-best times and head-to-head competition. First, second and third team rosters will be named during an online ceremony broadcast on Atlanta Track Club’s YouTube channel at 8 p.m. on Friday, November 20.

The Dekalb County athletes named to this year’s team are:

– Mary Brady, a Senior at St. Pius X who placed 1st at the State Championship (5A)

– Hannah Schemmel, a Junior at St. Pius X who placed 2nd at the State Championship (5A)

– Ruby Little, a Freshman at Marist School who placed 2nd at the State Championship (4A)

– Johna Grisik, a Junior at Marist School who placed 3rd at the State Championship (4A)

– Claire Shelton, a Freshman at Dunwoody High School who placed 4th at the State Championship (4A)

– Grace Von Biberstein, a Sophomore at St. Pius X who placed 8th at the State Championship (5A)

– Christian Gonzalez, a Junior at Decatur High School who placed 1st at the State Championship (5A)

– Eoin McNally, a Senior at Decatur High School who placed 2nd at the State Championship (5A)

– Ryan Boyle, a Junior at St. Pius X who placed 3rd at the State Championship (5A)

In addition, the Club will announce the Most Outstanding Boys and Girls Athletes at the virtual banquet. Coaches and the public will vote for the award. Public voting is open today through Friday on 11Alive’s website.

“This season created new challenges for high school runners,” said Rich Kenah, Atlanta Track Club’s Executive Director. “Despite lost practice times and reduced opportunities to compete, the young athletes on this year’s Powerade All Metro Cross Country team stood on every start line with confidence and positivity and crossed the finish line with personal bests, course records and state championships.”

The Powerade All Metro Cross Country Banquet is Atlanta Track Club’s longest-running tradition, dating back to the Club’s founding in 1964. The Club also hosts the Powerade All Metro Track & Field Banquet in June.

