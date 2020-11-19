(OBITUARY) John William Poe II, a young man with an open mind and loving heart

Share









It is with great sadness that we announce that John William Poe II, a loving son, brother, and uncle, passed away on November 14, 2020. He was 16 years old and was a sophomore at Decatur High School in Decatur, GA. John was born on December 12, 2003 in Columbus, OH.

Visitation services will be held Friday, November 20, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory in Decatur. Masks will be required and attendance limited to 25 people at one time to ensure social distancing.

John was preceded in death by his mother, Nicole Hart. He is survived by his father, John William Poe, Sr. of Decatur; brothers, Jason Poe (Aaryn Jones) of Decatur, Joshua Poe of Lakewood, WA, Jacob Poe of Decatur, and Tony Hart of Columbus, OH; and sisters, Kimberly Hart and Brittany Hart of Columbus, OH.

John loved playing games, riding his bike, hanging out with friends and camping. John would light up a room with his smile and could carry on a meaningful conversation with anyone who would talk to him. John was a pleasure to his teachers and expressed his emotions in moving ways through written words including poems and essays.

John also had a natural curiosity for the world and was always determined to figure out how things work. John had an open mind and the most loving heart. John wanted to be a comedian when he grew up so that he could share his joy and create laughter in the world.

