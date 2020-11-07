(PHOTOS) Decatur, Atlanta celebrate Joe Biden’s defeat of Donald Trump

Share









Decatur, GA — Decatur and Atlanta erupted in celebration after cable news networks and the Associated Press announced on Nov. 7 that Joe Biden had defeated Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 election.

It’s also likely Biden will flip the state of Georgia, though a recount is likely.

Decaturish contributors are out taking photos of today’s events and interviewing residents. Here’s what we have so far.

People in Winnona Park in Decatur, GA are currently celebrating Joe Biden's win with folk songs. pic.twitter.com/T9tMMTsEQG — Decaturish.com (@Decaturish) November 7, 2020

The current scene in downtown Decatur, GA pic.twitter.com/X1NXPjscUc — Decaturish.com (@Decaturish) November 7, 2020

More video from downtown Decatur, GA of residents celebrating Biden’s win. pic.twitter.com/27enO4x2Gp — Decaturish.com (@Decaturish) November 7, 2020

Another video from downtown Decatur, GA. Celebrations erupted in the city following the announcement that President-elect Biden had defeated Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/EDRzb2JtNZ — Decaturish.com (@Decaturish) November 7, 2020

