(PHOTOS) Decatur, Atlanta celebrate Joe Biden’s defeat of Donald Trump

(PHOTOS) Decatur, Atlanta celebrate Joe Biden’s defeat of Donald Trump

Dan Whisenhunt Nov 7, 2020
April Biagioni and friends in Decatur. Photo by Dean Hesse
Decatur, GA — Decatur and Atlanta erupted in celebration after cable news networks and the Associated Press announced on Nov. 7 that Joe Biden had defeated Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 election.

It’s also likely Biden will flip the state of Georgia, though a recount is likely.

Decaturish contributors are out taking photos of today’s events and interviewing residents. Here’s what we have so far.

Sandra and Jeff Hanson in Winnona Park. Keff said “I feel good.” Sandra said “I’m ready to do the work, whatever it takes.” Photo by Dean Hesse

Celebrating on Avery. Photo by Dean Hesse

Maeve Downey, 12, In Winnona Park with her mom. “I’m feeling great. As we’ve seen in Georgia every vote counts.” Photo by Dean Hesse

Lindsey Hiebert and Christopher Pride cheer at honking cars in Downtown Decatur. Photo by Dean Hesse

Members of the Royal Magnificent Majestic Magnolia Bells Red Hat Society dance to OutKast’s “Hey Ya” in Decatur Square. Photo by Dean Hesse

Nancy and Bob Leitch in Winnona Park. Photo by Dean Hesse.

A roadside celebration in Avondale Estates

Melissa Hall, Yashica Cross, Karna Kelly and Sherica Thomas celebrate the news of Joe Biden becoming the next president while doing a scavenger hunt at Ponce City Market. They were cheering and crying tears of joy. Photo by Zoe Seiler.

An impromtpu parade in Decatur. Photo by Hans Utz

A celebration in downtown Decatur. Photo by Hans Utz

Cenate Pruitt holds a sign asking about possible criminal trials for things that occurred during the Trump presidency. Photo by Dean Hesse

A celebration erupted in downtown Decatur, GA following Joe Biden’s defeat of Donald Trump. Photo by Dean Hesse

Tina Tate at The Imperial in Decatur, GA. Photo by Dean Hesse

