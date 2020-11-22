(PHOTOS) FAB Friday in Decatur

Share









By Dean Hesse, contributor

Decatur, GA — The city of Decatur is hosting a weekly event throughout December to help local businesses.

FAB Friday events will feature an open-air market on the plaza and curbside pop-up shops. The events will occur on Dec. 4, 11, & 18 from 4 – 9 p.m. and will give people a chance to buy local this holiday season and do it all in the great outdoors. The event kicked off on Nov. 20.

You can find out about special deals and check out the details at visitdecaturgeorgia.com/visit/page/fab-friday.

