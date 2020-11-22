(PHOTOS) FAB Friday in Decatur

Decatur, GA — The city of Decatur is hosting a weekly event throughout December to help local businesses.
FAB Friday events will feature an open-air market on the plaza and curbside pop-up shops. The events will occur on Dec. 4, 11, & 18 from 4 – 9 p.m. and will give people a chance to buy local this holiday season and do it all in the great outdoors. The event kicked off on Nov. 20.
Local retailers set up in tents on the plaza in downtown Decatur during FAB Friday on Nov. 20, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Robert “Kool” Bell, one of the founding members of the band Kool & the Gang held a launch event for his new LeKool Champagne at Kelly’s Market in Decatur’s Old Depot District during FAB Friday on Nov. 20, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Maxwell Lattie Taylor sips a sample of Robert “Kool” Bell’s new LeKool Champagne at Kelly’s Market in Decatur’s Old Depot District during FAB Friday on Nov. 20, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Carter Woods, 6, browses the selection of reading material at the Charis Books & More tent in the open-air market on the plaza in downtown Decatur during FAB Friday on Nov. 20, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
(l-r) Ryan Baill, Jessica Perraud, Mary Finley and Josef Fessenden take advantage of the city of Decatur’s temporary open container policy during FAB Friday on November 20, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Sales associate Aminah Parris tends to the Wild Oats & Billy Goats curbside pop-up shop on E Ponce De Leon Avenue in downtown Decatur during FAB Friday on Nov. 20, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Booksellers Matilda McNeely and Jen Capriola at the Little Shop of Stories curbside pop-up shop on E Court Square during FAB Friday on November 20, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A sign in front of Squash Blossom Boutique on E Court Square thanks people for shopping local on FAB Friday on Nov. 20, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Artist William Downs and his apprentice Ash MC stand in front of a new mural they are painting on the side of Squash Blossom Boutique on E Court Square as they wrapped up for the day on FAB Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Downs said the working title for the mural is “Reaching for the Sun.” Photo by Dean Hesse.
Socially distanced seating for take-out dining was set up in E Court Square during FAB Friday in downtown Decatur on Nov. 20, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Wonderlust Events & Floral Design owner Jihan Bradford was one of the local merchants set up on the plaza in downtown Decatur during FAB Friday on Nov. 20, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Local retailers set up in tents on the plaza in downtown Decatur during FAB Friday on Nov. 20, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
