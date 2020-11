(PHOTOS) More pictures of Decatur residents celebrating Joe Biden’s victory

Share









By Dean Hesse, Contributor

Decatur, GA — Saturday, Nov. 7, was quite a day in America and in Decatur, Ga.

Residents took to the streets to honk horns, wave signs, hoist drinks and raise their voices in celebration of Joe Biden’s defeat of President Donald Trump. Biden gave a victory speech on Saturday evening, Nov. 7. The President-Elect promised to unify America and to help the country deal with the COVID-19 pandemic that has disrupted society over the last year.

When the celebration ends, the people who elected Biden will consider whether to empower the new president with a Senate that will sign on to his legislative priorities. The upcoming Senate runoff elections between Jon Ossoff and David Perdue, and between Raphael Warnock and Kelly Loeffler could determine the balance of power in the Senate and whether Biden will be able to accomplish many of his campaign promises.

The runoff is Jan. 5.

