Portion of Winnona Drive in Decatur will close for one week due to sewer work

Share









Decatur, GA — Winnona Drive between Avery Street and Hilldale Drive will be closed to through-traffic starting 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 17 through Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 9 p.m.

The closure is “to facilitate the installation of 100 linear feet of sewer line at 356 Winnina Drive, Decatur, GA 30030,” the county says.

“Road closure and detour signs will be placed in the area during the road closure period advising motorists of construction work in the area and of local traffic restrictions,” the announcement from the county says. “Questions regarding this road closure should be addressed to Dennis Heriford Jr., project manager at Inland Pipe Rehabilitation Southeast, at 832-791-6123.”

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.