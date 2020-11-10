Register to vote by Dec. 7 for Georgia Senate runoffs

Share









Decatur, GA — With the 2020 general election mostly behind us, Georgians are now looking forward to the two Senate runoffs this upcoming January.

Here are some dates you need to know:

– If you’re not yet registered, register to vote by December 7th. Young people who will turn 18 by January 5th are eligible to register for this runoff election.

– November 18 — Earliest day to mail an absentee ballot. Request your absentee ballot here. (You’ll need your Georgia drivers’ license or ID number on hand.)

– December 14 — Early in-person voting begins for the runoffs.

– January 5 — Election Day for the runoffs.

The Senate runoffs are between incumbent Kelly Loeffler and the Rev. Raphael Warnock, and incumbent David Perdue and Jon Ossoff. Under Georgia law, a runoff election is triggered if no candidate reaches 50% of the vote during the general election. Both races have been confirmed to enter into a runoff.

On Nov. 9, Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler released a joint statement asking Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger to step down due to his failure “to deliver honest and transparent elections.” The Secretary of State dismissed the statement , saying he does not plan to resign.