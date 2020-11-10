Register to vote by Dec. 7 for Georgia Senate runoffs

Register to vote by Dec. 7 for Georgia Senate runoffsFile Photo courtesy of Dena Mellick
Decatur, GA — With the 2020 general election mostly behind us, Georgians are now looking forward to the two Senate runoffs this upcoming January.
Here are some dates you need to know:
– If you’re not yet registered, register to vote by December 7th. Young people who will turn 18 by January 5th are eligible to register for this runoff election.
– November 18 — Earliest day to mail an absentee ballot. Request your absentee ballot here. (You’ll need your Georgia drivers’ license or ID number on hand.)
– December 14 — Early in-person voting begins for the runoffs.
– January 5 — Election Day for the runoffs.
