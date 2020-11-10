LOADING

Type to search

Register to vote by Dec. 7 for Georgia Senate runoffs

campaign coverage Metro ATL

Register to vote by Dec. 7 for Georgia Senate runoffs

Alex Brown Nov 10, 2020

File Photo courtesy of Dena Mellick
Share

 

Decatur, GA — With the 2020 general election mostly behind us, Georgians are now looking forward to the two Senate runoffs this upcoming January.

Here are some dates you need to know:

– If you’re not yet registered, register to vote by December 7th. Young people who will turn 18 by January 5th are eligible to register for this runoff election.

– November 18 — Earliest day to mail an absentee ballot. Request your absentee ballot here. (You’ll need your Georgia drivers’ license or ID number on hand.)

– December 14 — Early in-person voting begins for the runoffs.

– January 5 — Election Day for the runoffs.

The Senate runoffs are between incumbent Kelly Loeffler and the Rev. Raphael Warnock, and incumbent David Perdue and Jon Ossoff. Under Georgia law, a runoff election is triggered if no candidate reaches 50% of the vote during the general election. Both races have been confirmed to enter into a runoff.
On Nov. 9, Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler released a joint statement asking Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger to step down due to his failure “to deliver honest and transparent elections.” The Secretary of State dismissed the statement, saying he does not plan to resign.
Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Georgia next week to campaign for the Republican Senators.

 

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

 
About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Scottdale, GA 30079
(404) 542-2562

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Decaturish needs your support!

Help us provide you with free, quality local news. Become a Decaturish.com supporter today

To chip in $3 a month, click here.

To chip in $6 a month, click here.

To chip in $60 a year, click here.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus