Sexual assault reported in Oakhurst

Share









Decatur, GA — Decatur Police are looking for a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Oakhurst.

The assault took place on Friday, Nov. 20 on Oakview Road near Fifth Avenue Upper Elementary. Police responded to the call around 8:18 p.m.

“An adult female was retrieving items from her vehicle which was parked on the street at the location,” Sgt. John Bender said. “She felt an unknown person brush into her from behind. The person then reached around her grabbing her genitals. The female confronted the person and he fled the area.”

The suspect is described as a Black male, 20 to 30 years old, approximately 5 feet and 7 inches tall. He was wearing a blue mask over his face, black pants and a grey hoodie, Bender said.

“If you have any information in this case, please contact Inv. Edwards at 678-553-6621 or tiffany.edwards@decaturga.com or contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404- 577-Tips (8477) and remain anonymous,” Bender said.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.