LOADING

Type to search

Sexual assault reported in Oakhurst

Crime and public safety Decatur

Sexual assault reported in Oakhurst

Dan Whisenhunt Nov 21, 2020
The approximate location of a sexual assault that occurred on Nov. 20. Image obtained via Google Maps
Share

 

Decatur, GA — Decatur Police are looking for a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Oakhurst.

The assault took place on Friday, Nov. 20 on Oakview Road near Fifth Avenue Upper Elementary. Police responded to the call around 8:18 p.m.

“An adult female was retrieving items from her vehicle which was parked on the street at the location,” Sgt. John Bender said. “She felt an unknown person brush into her from behind. The person then reached around her grabbing her genitals. The female confronted the person and he fled the area.”

The suspect is described as a Black male, 20 to 30 years old, approximately 5 feet and 7 inches tall. He was wearing a blue mask over his face, black pants and a grey hoodie, Bender said.

“If you have any information in this case, please contact Inv. Edwards at 678-553-6621 or tiffany.edwards@decaturga.com or contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404- 577-Tips (8477) and remain anonymous,” Bender said.

 

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

 
About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Scottdale, GA 30079
(404) 542-2562

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Decaturish needs your support!

Help us provide you with free, quality local news. Become a Decaturish.com supporter today

To chip in $3 a month, click here.

To chip in $6 a month, click here.

To chip in $60 a year, click here.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus