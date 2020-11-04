Share your thoughts on Decatur’s 2020 Strategic Plan

Share









Decatur, GA — Decatur is seeking input from its residents on the topics of focus for its 2020 strategic plan.

A recent post on The Decatur Minute reads:

The 2020 Strategic Plan update, Destination 2030, is back in full swing, and we want to hear from you! A lot has changed since Opening Night back in January, when we launched the Roundtables process in a room of 600+ people, full of hope for the new decade. Halfway through those discussions the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic put us on hold while civil rights demonstrations unfolded here and around the country, highlighting challenges and inequities that we aim to address in our emerging plans. In September we wrapped up the remaining Roundtables. Now we’re diving into their biggest topics: Equity and Racial Justice, Climate Change, Civic Trust, Housing, Transportation, and Economic Development. You can use the QR code or short link to visit our Virtual Street Forums to submit ideas, add photos and answer a few questions about each topic.

To make your voice heard on these important topics, visit https://decatur2030.mysocialpinpoint.com/destination2030ideas.

