Small Business Saturday events will spotlight local shops

Decatur, GA — People looking for an alternative to Black Friday shopping have an opportunity on Nov. 28 to support the local economy.

Nov. 28 will be Small Business Saturday, an event created by the American Express credit card company. Local retailers will be offering special deals and in Decatur, Santa will drop by for an early visit.

The Santa parade starts at 11 a.m.

“Santa is coming to town and will travel along several major streets in a Decatur fire engine, spreading holiday cheer. Remember to wear your mask and remain socially distant, while waiting for Santa to roll by,” the city announced. To see a map of the parade route and to see the special offers from local businesses, click here.

Avondale Estates also is promoting the event.

“Let’s work together to empower business owners and encourage our communities to share joy and Shop Small safely all season long,” an announcement from the city says.

To see the special officers from local businesses in Avondale Estates, click here.

