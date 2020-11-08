Small number of ballots in Fulton County being rescanned due to ballot reconciliation issue

Share









Fulton County, GA — Fulton County is investigating an issue with ballots cast in the Nov. 3 presidential election, but the issue is unlikely to change the result. Joe Biden is expected to win Georgia and holds a 7,547 vote lead here.

As many Georgians on Saturday, Nov. 7, were celebrating Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump that included winning the Peach State, Georgia’s Republican secretary of state put out a statement.

“Fulton County has discovered an issue involving reporting from their work on Friday,” Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger wrote. “Officials are at State Farm Arena to rescan their work from Friday. The Secretary of State has a monitor onsite, has sent additional investigators, and dispatched the Deputy Secretary of State as well to oversee the process to make sure to thoroughly secure the vote and protect all legal votes. Observers from both political parties are there as well.”

There has been no evidence of any votes in Georgia or anywhere else being cast illegally. President-Elect Biden received 72.6 percent of the vote in Fulton County, getting 377,484 votes there compared to Trump’s 136,140 votes.

Gabriel Sterling, Voting System Implementation Manager at the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office, said Fulton has an issue reconciling different batches of ballots.

“They uploaded before doing reconciliation,” Sterling said. “They did reconciliation later and saw they were off. Can’t figure which batch. Then they realized they didn’t duplicate some damaged ballots and have to do that. From there it appears there may be 400+ ballot difference.”

Biden is expected to speak to the nation at 8 p.m. Saturday evening.

