South Columbia Drive paving project will last three to four weeks

Decatur, GA — A reader on Nov. 30 took note of about half a dozen construction vehicles parked at Legacy Park, formerly the United Methodist Children’s home.

The property, owned by the city of Decatur, is located on South Columbia Drive.

City Manager Andrea Arnold said the equipment is related to the milling and re-paving of South Columbia Drive. The project is a city of Decatur Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant project that includes a matching grant from the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Crews will be repaving about one mile of the road, from East College Avenue to the Decatur city limit. The project is currently underway and work will occur between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., depending on the weather. The work is expected to last three to four weeks, depending on the weather and temperature. The work will include sidewalks and crossings at cross streets.

“One lane of traffic will be maintained during work,” Arnold said. “Flaggers will manage traffic. Motorists using South Columbia Drive should expect delays during milling and paving.”

