The Decaturish Election Day Live Blog (Part 1)

Dele Lowman Smith, Board of Voter Registrations and Elections, said, “It’s problematic that the notices were sent so late that many voters didn’t receive them until yesterday. For now, there are signs redirecting voters to the new precinct location, and we’re working to get a staff member there to redirect voters in person.” County Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson said, “We will take nothing for granted. There are remaining voters, and we will work to get them out [to the polls]. I am out today at several polling places, and people are very excited.”

Target and Ross Dress for Less at the Edgewood Shopping Center in Atlanta are boarded up, according to photos from our reporters and a post on the East Atlanta Neighborhood Facebook group. The stores did not provide a reason for why they were boarded up.

11:44 a.m. update:

One story we’re chasing this morning is perceived low turn out in south and east DeKalb County.

The Champion Newspaper notes, “More than half of DeKalb County’s registered voters had voted early in-person or submitted an absentee ballot as of the last day of early voting on Oct. 30, almost surpassing the county’s 2016 final election numbers. Of the county’s more than 572,856 registered voters, about 53.81 percent—or 308,283—ballots had been received through the three weeks of early voting and returned absentee ballots as of Oct. 30.”

The story goes on to say that, Since 2008, “DeKalb County has averaged a 75.85 percent total voter turnout during General Elections that include the U.S. president’s race.”

Reporter Joe Ripley with 11 Alive News also has this update from a voting location in south DeKalb County …

Stonecrest Annex not seeing many voters do far today. One reason is because there’s confusion about exactly where it is. It serves voters who used to go to Stonecrest Library. But it’s one of 32 changed polling places in Dekalb County. #gapol #vote #ElectionDay #11Alive pic.twitter.com/eQ784tM5Ri — Joe Ripley (@JoeRipley11) November 3, 2020

As we noted earlier today, DeKalb Elections Director Erica Hamilton previously said closed precincts would not be staffed by volunteers. But today, Fair Fight and DeKalb Democrats have volunteers redirecting voters in several DeKalb locations. There’s been some speculation that there will be more voters in these areas as the workday ends.

We’re sending reporters to south DeKalb right now to gather more information. Stay tuned …

11:33 a.m. update:

According to the Georgia NAACP, all machines in Spalding County are back up and running.

UPDATE: All voting precincts are back up and running according to the Spalding County Board of Commissioners Office via Facebook. #ELECTIONS2020 #VOTE pic.twitter.com/GiM9dhdwH2 — Georgia NAACP (@Georgia_NAACP) November 3, 2020

11:15 a.m. update:

Ninth-grader Cash Bluestone and Pastor Andy of Neighborhood Church volunteered to hand out food at the polls in Candler Park.

11:10 a.m. update:

Fox 5 Atlanta has more details about the situation developing in Spalding County …

SPALDING COUNTY: "So now their voices will go unheard because most people don't have the opportunity, especially with their employment, to come back." Frustration is evident after voting issues in Spalding County. @NatalieFFOX5 has the latest for @FOX5Atlanta. #ElectionDay #VOTE pic.twitter.com/3o9ZGVtsDh — Billy Heath III (@BillyHeathFOX5) November 3, 2020

11:02 a.m. update:

This arrived from the United States Attorney’s Office this morning …

U.S. ATTORNEY’S OFFICE FOR THE NORTHERN DISTRICT OF GEORGIA WILL MONITOR VOTING PROCEDURES IN FULTON AND GWINNETT COUNTIES ATLANTA – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia and the Department of Justice (”DOJ”) announced plans for voting rights monitoring in Fulton and Gwinnett Counties for the Nov. 3, 2020 general election. The DOJ historically has monitored in jurisdictions in the field on election day, and is again doing so this year. The department will also take complaints from the public nationwide regarding possible violations of the federal voting rights laws through its call center. “Every citizen must be able to vote without interference or discrimination,” said U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak. “On Election Day, Civil Division staff from my office will be monitoring voting procedures at polling places throughout Fulton and Gwinnett Counties. Free and fair elections are critical to our democracy, and my office will continue to devote resources to protect this fundamental right.” “Federal law entrusts the Civil Rights Division with protecting the right to vote for all Americans,” said Eric S. Dreiband, Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division. “Our federal laws protect the right of all American citizens to vote without suffering discrimination, intimidation, and harassment. The work of the Civil Rights Division around each federal general election is a continuation of its historical mission to ensure that all of our citizens can freely exercise this most fundamental American right.” The Civil Rights Division enforces the federal voting rights laws that protect the rights of all citizens to access the ballot. Since the passage of the Voting Rights Act in 1965, the division has regularly monitored in a variety of elections around the country throughout every year to protect the rights of all voters, and not just in federal general elections. On Nov. 3, the United States Attorney’s Office and the Civil Rights Division plan to send personnel to two jurisdictions in the Northern District of Georgia to monitor for compliance with the federal voting rights laws. As in past years, monitors will focus on compliance with the Voting Rights Act, and the other federal voting rights laws enforced by the division. Monitors will include civil rights personnel from the Civil Rights Division and civil personnel from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Civil Rights Division personnel and the U.S. Attorney’s Office will maintain contact with state and local election officials. The Civil Rights Division’s Voting Section enforces the civil provisions of federal statutes that protect the right to vote, including the Voting Rights Act, the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act, the National Voter Registration Act, the Help America Vote Act, and the Civil Rights Acts. The division’s Disability Rights Section enforces the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) to ensure that persons with disabilities have a full and equal opportunity to vote. The division’s Criminal Section enforces federal criminal statutes that prohibit voter intimidation and voter suppression based on race, color, national origin or religion. On Election Day, Civil Rights Division personnel will be available all day to receive complaints from the public related to possible violations of the federal voting rights laws by a complaint form on the department’s website https://civilrights.justice.gov/ or by telephone toll-free at 800-253-3931. Individuals with questions or complaints related to the ADA may call the department’s toll-free ADA information line at 800-514-0301 or 800-514-0383 (TDD), or submit a complaint through a link on the department’s ADA website, at https://www.ada.gov/. Complaints related to disruption at a polling place should always be reported immediately to local election officials (including officials in the polling place). Complaints related to violence, threats of violence or intimidation at a polling place should be reported immediately to local police authorities by calling 911. These complaints should also be reported to the department after local authorities have been contacted. Last week, the Justice Department announced its overall plans for the general election to protect the right to vote and secure the integrity of the voting process through the work of the Civil Rights Division, Criminal Division, National Security Division, and U.S. Attorney’s Offices. More information about the federal civil rights laws is available on the Civil Rights Division’s website at https://www.justice.gov/crt. Complaints about possible violations of the federal voting rights laws can be made directly to the Civil Rights Division’s Voting Section in Washington, DC by phone at 1-800-253-3931 or (202) 307-2767, by fax at (202) 307-3961, by email to voting.section@usdoj.gov or by complaint form at http://www.justice.gov/crt/complaint/votintake/index.php. For further information please contact the U.S. Attorney’s Public Affairs Office at USAGAN.PressEmails@usdoj.gov or (404) 581-6016. The Internet address for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia is http://www.justice.gov/usao-ndga.

10:46 a.m. update:

Gabriel Sterling, the Voting System Implementation Manager at Georgia Secretary of State’s Office, said voter wait times are low around the state this morning.

Statewide average voting wait time is 4 minutes. Thankfully no real waits at this point in the Metro area… #gapol pic.twitter.com/c0N6HADBd0 — Gabriel Sterling (@GabrielSterling) November 3, 2020

