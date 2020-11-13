Trees Atlanta announces Front Yard Program; applicants can have tree planted

Share









Decatur, GA — Lost a tree in a recent storm? Just looking for a little more foliage in your future? The City of Decatur is partnering with Trees Atlanta to establish a front yard tree program, according to a post on The Decatur Minute.

Residents pay a $25 application fee and Trees Atlanta will plant a tree in their front yard and maintain the tree for two years. Homeowners will be able to choose from a list of trees suitable for the area.

Please visit the Front Yard Tree page at Trees Atlanta to apply. There are a limited number of trees in the first year of the program and it will be first come, first served.

