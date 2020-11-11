Tucker CARES Act programs continue to help the community

Share









Tucker, GA – The City of Tucker is stretching its $4.1 million of federal CARES Act funds to assist those residents and business owners who need help during the coronavirus pandemic, a press release says.

For residents, there is assistance on many fronts thanks to community partnerships with NETWorks Cooperative Ministries, as well as other Tucker faith-based organizations. NETWorks is overseeing programs to deliver food, rent/mortgage and utility assistance to families or individuals who need it. They recently gave out nearly 300 boxes of food at a drive-through event at Northlake Church of Christ. Additional food giveaway events are in the planning stages.

“The needs in our community continue to grow as the pandemic persists,” explained David Fisher, Executive Director of NETWorks. “These funds will help hundreds of people maintain stable housing or remove a looming financial crisis. The City’s desire to address this area of need shows, again, just how caring the residents and leaders of Tucker are.”

With DeKalb County Schools 100 percent virtual for the time being, Rehoboth Baptist Church and St. Andrews Presbyterian Church have both set up virtual learning academies for parents to send their students. Supplemented by CARES Act funding being provided by the City, the churches are offering full-day care, including age-appropriate tutors, for K-8 students. They are offering the service at free or reduced cost based on need. So far about 50 students are enrolled between the two centers.

“The wellbeing and education of our children is a high priority for all of us,” said Rehoboth Senior Pastor Troy Bush. “Rehoboth and St. Andrews are glad to help families with a virtual learning site that includes social distancing, wearing masks, Wi-fi and computer support, tutoring, and an encouraging environment.”

On the business front, the City continues to work with facilitators from LISC on a $2.3 million grant program for small businesses. Grants of $5,000, $10,000 and $15,000 will be given out this fall to qualifying applicants. The application period started on October 19 and has been extended through October 30.

For residential help, a hotline has been set up at (470) 500-5341. Inquiries about virtual learning at Rehoboth Baptist Church can call (770) 939-3182 or email mollitaclark@rehoboth.org. Information on virtual learning at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian is available at (770) 934-1461 or sasdirector@sapctucker.org. Questions on the small business grants can be answered at (404) 689-4034 or by emailing grants@tuckercares.com. All other questions can be answered online at www.tuckerga.gov/CARESAct.

