Tucker City Hall closed the rest of the week after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Tucker, GA — A Tucker city employee’s positive COVID-19 test has resulted in city hall closing the rest of the week.

That includes postponing the city’s environmental court dates for Thursday, Nov. 19.

“It is out of an abundance of caution that we make this decision,” City Manager Tami Hanlin said in a press release. “With the rise in cases across the County, we think it’s better to be safe than sorry. Residents should know that even though our doors are closed, we remain open for business. Our staff will continue to work, helping people virtually with all of their needs.”

The press release adds, “All defendants for the November 19 court date are being notified about the need to reschedule to a future date. If anyone who entered City Hall is experiencing symptoms or has concerns about exposure, they should quarantine, get a COVID test immediately, and please contact the City at (678) 597-9040 to assist with our contact tracing protocol.”

