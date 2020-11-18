LOADING

Type to search

Tucker City Hall closed the rest of the week after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

COVID-19 Metro ATL

Tucker City Hall closed the rest of the week after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Dan Whisenhunt Nov 18, 2020
Image taken from the city of Tucker's Facebook page.
Share

 

Tucker, GA — A Tucker city employee’s positive COVID-19 test has resulted in city hall closing the rest of the week.

That includes postponing the city’s environmental court dates for Thursday, Nov. 19.

“It is out of an abundance of caution that we make this decision,” City Manager Tami Hanlin said in a press release. “With the rise in cases across the County, we think it’s better to be safe than sorry. Residents should know that even though our doors are closed, we remain open for business. Our staff will continue to work, helping people virtually with all of their needs.”

The press release adds, “All defendants for the November 19 court date are being notified about the need to reschedule to a future date. If anyone who entered City Hall is experiencing symptoms or has concerns about exposure, they should quarantine, get a COVID test immediately, and please contact the City at (678) 597-9040 to assist with our contact tracing protocol.”

 

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

 
About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Scottdale, GA 30079
(404) 542-2562

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Decaturish needs your support!

Help us provide you with free, quality local news. Become a Decaturish.com supporter today

To chip in $3 a month, click here.

To chip in $6 a month, click here.

To chip in $60 a year, click here.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus