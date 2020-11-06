LOADING

Tucker High School Foundation holds virtual silent auction fundraiser

Katrina Junkin Nov 5, 2020
Image provided to Decaturish
Tucker, GA — Tucker High School Foundation invites the community to support teachers and students at Tucker High School while shopping online at its Virtual Silent Auction, according to a press release.

The auction goes live on Nov. 4 and closes on Nov. 14 at noon.

The virtual auction takes the place of the in-person silent auction held at the Foundation’s Casino Night, which was canceled this year due to COVID. Last year the Casino Night raised $4900 for student scholarships and teacher grants.

Items in the auction range from restaurant gift cards to themed gift baskets and hardware tools. There is something for everyone and it’s a great way to get a head start on holiday shopping while supporting a good cause.

Between Nov. 4 and 14, to view the items and make a bid, visit https://www.32auctions.com/THSF

 

