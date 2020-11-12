Tucker to host drive-thru Campfire Night on Nov. 14

Share









Tucker, GA – Next weekend the City of Tucker Parks and Recreation Department will host their annual Campfire Night at Kelley Cofer Park, but with a socially distant twist; the event will be a drive-thru, rather than a traditional gathering around the fire, a press release says.

“It’s going to look different this year, but what hasn’t looked different in 2020?” said Recreation Leader Joe Stewart, who helped organize the event. “We’re just glad to offer people the chance to drive through one of our beautiful Tucker parks and get the chance to take home some sweet treats.”

The giveaway will take place on November 14 from 4-7 p.m. Parks staff will stand outside the Kelley Cofer Park Peach Pit handing out s’mores kits. Rather than make the s’mores at a community bonfire, as they did in 2019, participants will be encouraged to take them home and roast their own marshmallows with family or close friends.

This event is the latest in a series of socially distant activities the City’s Parks and Recreation Department has put on during the pandemic. In April, they hosted a drive-thru egg hunt, while just last weekend they organized a socially distant haunted hike through Henderson Park and a drive-thru trick-or-treat experience at four Tucker parks. In July, the City hosted a virtual fireworks show for its annual Celebration of Independence and Fireworks Spectacular.

