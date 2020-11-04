UPDATE: 48,000 absentee ballots remain uncounted in DeKalb County

Share









All of our elections coverage can be found at Decaturishvotes.com. If you appreciate having coverage of our local elections and Elections Board, please sign up to become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us continue to provide you with quality local news. To sign up, click here.

DeKalb County, GA — The amount of counting left for the Elections Board became clearer on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

By the end of Election Night, Nov. 3, President Trump held a narrow lead of about 120,000 votes statewide over Joe Biden in his reelection bid, and DeKalb County votes could help make up the difference for Biden. By Wednesday morning, that lead had narrowed to 99,927 votes.

The number of votes outstanding was in question, until now.

According to the county Elections Board, “As of 2:58 a.m. Nov. 4, DeKalb VRE has tabulated 79,643 absentee ballots. The staff at DeKalb VRE is working diligently to verify, process and tabulate approximately 48,000 remaining absentee ballots after successfully tabulating 242,929 in-person advance and Election Day votes.”

Here is the full announcement:

DECATUR, Ga.—DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections (VRE) has resumed the processing of absentee ballots and will immediately post, updated unofficial election results on www.DeKalbVotes.com as they are available. These results also will be uploaded to the Georgia Secretary of State’s website at sos.ga.gov. As of 2:58 a.m. Nov. 4, DeKalb VRE has tabulated 79,643 absentee ballots. The staff at DeKalb VRE is working diligently to verify, process and tabulate approximately 48,000 remaining absentee ballots after successfully tabulating 242,929 in-person advance and Election Day votes. Additionally, State law requires that the election office assemble a designated review panel to adjudicate any flagged absentee ballots, which may impact processing. DeKalb VRE anticipates that all remaining absentee ballots will be processed today and the team will immediately transition to certifying this historic election. To view the latest unofficial election results for DeKalb County, click the banner at the top of the page at www.dekalbcountyga.gov.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.