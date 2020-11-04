Vote counting continues in Fulton and DeKalb with no answer on how many votes are left

Share









DeKalb County, GA — Election Night ended with Georgia being too close to call for either President Trump or Joe Biden.

Trump led Biden by 117,793 as of Wednesday morning, Nov. 4.

As of 8:32 a.m. on Nov. 4, two of the state’s largest and most Democratic counties – DeKalb County and Fulton County – have not completed counting. There’s no clear answer on how many votes are left to be counted in these counties. If it’s more than Trump’s lead, it’s very likely the state could swing in Biden’s direction.

Baoky Vu, a member of the DeKalb County Board of Registrations and Elections, said there are “likely” 90,000 votes left to be counted in DeKalb County.

According to Atlanta Journal Constitution reporter Greg Bluestein, at least one top Democratic official believes the votes for Biden are there.

There are plenty of votes outstanding in R counties too — I’m looking at you, Jeff Davis County – but aside from Houston County they are smaller, rural places without a lot of votes to give. I asked a top Georgia Dem an estimate of how many Dem votes were left. A: Enough. #gapol — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) November 4, 2020

An analysis from the AJC also says there are 239,000 absentee ballots that haven’t been counted, and estimated “tens of thousands of votes” haven’t been counted in DeKalb County and a burst water pipe had delayed counting in Fulton County.

