West Ponce de Leon Avenue lanes will close while crews repair water leak in Decatur

Dan Whisenhunt Nov 2, 2020
The boundaries of the city of Decatur. Source: Google Maps
Decatur, GA — The city of Decatur is warning residents to expect lane closures on West Ponce de Leon Avenue between Ponce de Leon Place and Fairview Avenue.

The lane closures will begin at 9 a.m. on Nov. 4. DeKalb County Watershed crews need the lane closures to fix a leaking water line. There will be delays to drivers and MARTA passengers, the city of Decatur says. The announcement from the city does not say how long the repairs will take. A spokesperson for the city says the county did not specify the duration of the repairs.

“Signs and detour routes will be posted to assist motorists in moving safely around the lane closure,” the announcement from the city says. “Construction crews will work diligently to minimize the length of impact to residents and motorists.”

 

