West Ponce de Leon road closure today

Decatur, GA — Crews are currently performing routine maintenance at the intersection of 368 West Ponce de Leon Avenue and Fairview Avenue in downtown Decatur, according to a press release from the county. Traffic is being re-directed onto Fairview Avenue while crews repair eight feet of water main. Motorists should expect delays in this area. Road closure signs and traffic flaggers will assist motorists in moving safely through the area. Crews will work diligently to minimize the impact to motorists.

For more information regarding this closure, customers should contact 770-270-6243.

