[UPDATED] Where to get tested for COVID-19 in DeKalb County

Updated November 19.

Decatur, GA — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread in Georgia, it can be difficult to find a reliable testing site. Decaturish has compiled an updated list of COVID-19 testing sites in DeKalb County. Currently, all of these sites are primarily drive-through testing sites.

Many COVID-19 testing sites are experiencing high volume and long lines ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Viral Solutions at 1995 Clairmont experienced long lines on Thursday, Nov. 19.

Some drugstores such as CVS or Walgreens also offer COVID-19 testing but have varied waiting and result times and particular qualifications for each site. You may also be able to get tested at your doctor’s office.

South Dekalb Mall, The Gallery at South Dekalb, Suntrust Parking Lot

http://oakmed.org/

Address: 2801 Candler Road, Decatur, GA 30034

Hours: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9am-2pm. “Testing is done on a first come, first serve basis as weather permits.”

Symptomatic/Asymptomatic: Both

Accepts uninsured: Yes

Appointment: No appointment needed.

—

Decatur City Church

https://www.viralsolutionsga.com/

Address: 1995 Clairmont Road, Decatur, GA 30033

Hours: Monday through Friday 8 a.m.–12:30 p.m. + 1 p.m.–5 p.m., Saturday 8a.m. – 1p.m.

Symptomatic/Asymptomatic: Both

Accepts uninsured: Yes

Appointment: No appointment needed, but you can register online at https://www.viralsolutionsga.com/

—

BrandsMart USA Parking Lot

Address: 5000 Motors Industrial Way, Atlanta, GA 30360

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Symptomatic/Asymptomatic: Both

Uninsured: Unknown

Appointment: Visit https://covid19.dph.ga.gov/ or call (404) 294-3700 Option 1, or register in Spanish here

—

Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church

Address: 1879 Glenwood Ave. SE Atlanta, GA 30316

Hours: Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Symptomatic/Asymptomatic: Both

Uninsured: Unknown

Appointment: Visit https://covid19.dph.ga.gov/ or call (404) 294-3700 Option 1, or register in Spanish here

This site may accept walk-ups.

—

Sam’s Club parking lot

Address: 2994 Turner Hill Rd, Stonecrest, GA 30038

Hours:Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. and 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday

Symptomatic/Asymptomatic: Both

Uninsured: Unknown

Appointment: Visit https://covid19.dph.ga.gov/ or call (404) 294-3700 Option 1, or register in Spanish here

This site may accept walk-ups.

—

Peachtree Immediate Care

Address: 1829 Lawrenceville Highway, Decatur, GA 30033

Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 am – 7 pm

Symptomatic/Asymptomatic: Both

Uninsured: Accepts all insurance or $175 self-pay. Some have reported a $40 co-pay.

Appointment: Appointment required. Visit https://www.peachtreemed.com/drive-thru-covid-19-testing/ or (404) 292-8335.