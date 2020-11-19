LOADING

[UPDATED] Where to get tested for COVID-19 in DeKalb County

[UPDATED] Where to get tested for COVID-19 in DeKalb County

Alex Brown Nov 19, 2020

The Dekalb County Board of Health COVID-19 testing site located in the parking lot of Rehoboth Baptist Church in Tucker, July 21, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Updated November 19.

Decatur, GA — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread in Georgia, it can be difficult to find a reliable testing site. Decaturish has compiled an updated list of COVID-19 testing sites in DeKalb County. Currently, all of these sites are primarily drive-through testing sites.

Many COVID-19 testing sites are experiencing high volume and long lines ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Viral Solutions at 1995 Clairmont experienced long lines on Thursday, Nov. 19.

Cars back up onto N. Druid Hills Road at the Viral Solutions COVID-19 testing site at Decatur City Church on the corner of Clairmont Road and N. Druid Hills Road in greater Decatur around 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 19, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Some drugstores such as CVS or Walgreens also offer COVID-19 testing but have varied waiting and result times and particular qualifications for each site. You may also be able to get tested at your doctor’s office.

 

South Dekalb Mall, The Gallery at South Dekalb, Suntrust Parking Lot

http://oakmed.org/ 

Address: 2801 Candler Road, Decatur, GA 30034

Hours: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9am-2pm. “Testing is done on a first come, first serve basis as weather permits.”

Symptomatic/Asymptomatic: Both

Accepts uninsured: Yes

Appointment: No appointment needed.

Decatur City Church

https://www.viralsolutionsga.com/

Address: 1995 Clairmont Road, Decatur, GA 30033

Hours: Monday through Friday 8 a.m.–12:30 p.m. + 1 p.m.–5 p.m., Saturday 8a.m. – 1p.m.

Symptomatic/Asymptomatic: Both

Accepts uninsured: Yes

Appointment: No appointment needed, but you can register online at https://www.viralsolutionsga.com/

BrandsMart USA Parking Lot

Address: 5000 Motors Industrial Way, Atlanta, GA 30360

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.  – 6 p.m.

Symptomatic/Asymptomatic: Both

Uninsured: Unknown

Appointment: Visit https://covid19.dph.ga.gov/ or call (404) 294-3700 Option 1, or register in Spanish here

Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church

Address: 1879 Glenwood Ave. SE Atlanta, GA 30316

Hours: Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Symptomatic/Asymptomatic: Both

Uninsured: Unknown

Appointment: Visit https://covid19.dph.ga.gov/ or call (404) 294-3700 Option 1, or register in Spanish here

This site may accept walk-ups.

Sam’s Club parking lot 

Address: 2994 Turner Hill Rd, Stonecrest, GA 30038

Hours:Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. and 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday

Symptomatic/Asymptomatic: Both

Uninsured: Unknown

Appointment: Visit https://covid19.dph.ga.gov/ or call (404) 294-3700 Option 1, or register in Spanish here

This site may accept walk-ups.

Peachtree Immediate Care 

Address: 1829 Lawrenceville Highway, Decatur, GA 30033

Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 am – 7 pm

Symptomatic/Asymptomatic: Both

Uninsured: Accepts all insurance or $175 self-pay. Some have reported a $40 co-pay.

Appointment: Appointment required. Visit https://www.peachtreemed.com/drive-thru-covid-19-testing/ or (404) 292-8335.

 

Powered by Convert Plus