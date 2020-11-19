[UPDATED] Where to get tested for COVID-19 in DeKalb County

[UPDATED] Where to get tested for COVID-19 in DeKalb CountyThe Dekalb County Board of Health COVID-19 testing site located in the parking lot of Rehoboth Baptist Church in Tucker, July 21, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Updated November 19.
Decatur, GA — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread in Georgia, it can be difficult to find a reliable testing site. Decaturish has compiled an updated list of COVID-19 testing sites in DeKalb County. Currently, all of these sites are primarily drive-through testing sites.
Many COVID-19 testing sites are experiencing high volume and long lines ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Viral Solutions at 1995 Clairmont experienced long lines on Thursday, Nov. 19.
Some drugstores such as CVS or Walgreens also offer COVID-19 testing but have varied waiting and result times and particular qualifications for each site. You may also be able to get tested at your doctor’s office.
South Dekalb Mall, The Gallery at South Dekalb, Suntrust Parking Lot
Address: 2801 Candler Road, Decatur, GA 30034
Hours: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9am-2pm. “Testing is done on a first come, first serve basis as weather permits.”
Symptomatic/Asymptomatic: Both
Accepts uninsured: Yes
Appointment: No appointment needed.
—
Decatur City Church
https://www.viralsolutionsga.com/
Address: 1995 Clairmont Road, Decatur, GA 30033
Hours: Monday through Friday 8 a.m.–12:30 p.m. + 1 p.m.–5 p.m., Saturday 8a.m. – 1p.m.
Symptomatic/Asymptomatic: Both
Accepts uninsured: Yes
Appointment: No appointment needed, but you can register online at https://www.viralsolutionsga.com/
—
BrandsMart USA Parking Lot
Address: 5000 Motors Industrial Way, Atlanta, GA 30360
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Symptomatic/Asymptomatic: Both
Uninsured: Unknown
Appointment: Visit https://covid19.dph.ga.gov/ or call (404) 294-3700 Option 1, or register in Spanish here
—
Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church
Address: 1879 Glenwood Ave. SE Atlanta, GA 30316
Hours: Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Symptomatic/Asymptomatic: Both
Uninsured: Unknown
Appointment: Visit https://covid19.dph.ga.gov/ or call (404) 294-3700 Option 1, or register in Spanish here
This site may accept walk-ups.
—
Sam’s Club parking lot
Address: 2994 Turner Hill Rd, Stonecrest, GA 30038
Hours:Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. and 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday
Symptomatic/Asymptomatic: Both
Uninsured: Unknown
Appointment: Visit https://covid19.dph.ga.gov/ or call (404) 294-3700 Option 1, or register in Spanish here
This site may accept walk-ups.
—
Peachtree Immediate Care
Address: 1829 Lawrenceville Highway, Decatur, GA 30033
Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 am – 7 pm
Symptomatic/Asymptomatic: Both
Uninsured: Accepts all insurance or $175 self-pay. Some have reported a $40 co-pay.
Appointment: Appointment required. Visit https://www.peachtreemed.com/drive-thru-covid-19-testing/ or (404) 292-8335.
Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. All of our coverage on this topic can be found at Decaturishscrubs.com. If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about what your community is doing to stop the spread of COVID-19. To become a supporter, click here.
Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.