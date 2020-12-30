LOADING

‘A Jazz Memoir’ Through the Lens of Herb Snitzer exhibit extended through March

Dec 30, 2020
Singer Jimmy Rushing performing with the Duke Ellington orchestra. Photo provided to Decaturish.
Atlanta, GA – The Breman Museum, in collaboration with the Lumière, has extended the virtual exhibition of photographer Herb Snitzer’s photos of America’s jazz scene, a press release announced.

The exhibition “A Jazz Memoir,” initially scheduled to close at the end of December, will now run through March 31, 2021. Because of the pandemic, the exhibition continues to be an enhanced online offering at TheBreman.org. Viewers, safely and securely from wherever they reside, can appreciate the exceptional and prolific image-making of this unique artist. This is the first of what we plan to be a series of exhibitions and online experiences for our community.

Lumière founder Bob Yellowlees provides introductory commentary. Then, viewers can take a panoramic, 360-degree virtual tour of the photographs on the Breman gallery walls. At your own pace, you can focus in more closely on any of the pictures for as long as you like, to enjoy an up-close-and- personal feel.

The museum plan to make private, small-group tours available for members on a reservation basis, as conditions permit.

Virtual Exhibition Dates: September 14, 2020 through March 31, 2021

Exhibition Overview: In support of The Breman’s mission to “Connect people to Jewish history, culture and arts,” the newest exhibition, A Jazz Memoir, features Herb Snitzer’s photography documenting America’s jazz scene. It focuses on an early period, 1957–1964, of his more than 50-year career. For most of that time, Herb was the photography editor for Metronome, the primary magazine devoted to jazz, and published until 1961 Images of Louis Armstrong, Nina Simone, Miles Davis, Dizzy Gillespie, Duke Ellington, John Coltrane, Count Basie and many others are showcased. Additional exhibition works reveal both Herb’s desire to use photography to effect social change and his belief that “Injustice for one is injustice for all,” acutely relevant given the current social climate. The photographs in A Jazz Memoir depict the years-long relationships between the photographer and his subjects, and the links that connect Jews, jazz and the African American community.

 

