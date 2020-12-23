Share









Decatur, GA — The Dalton Gallery at Agnes Scott College is partnering with the Atlanta Printmakers Studio to bring together 15 artists for an exhibition on view in Spring 2021, a press release says.

– What: Agnes Scott College announces the exhibition “Press Here: Atlanta Printmakers Process 2020”

– On View: January 28 – April 23, 2021

– Public Programs: 7 p.m. on February 17, March 10, March 31 and April 21

“Press Here: Atlanta Printmakers Process 2020” is an exhibition of works that act as catalyst for conversations to help us grow, learn, empathize, change the way we see the world, but most importantly for conversations to help us connect to each other. This exhibition called on artists from the Atlanta Printmakers Studio—women, printmakers, artist who use textile in particular as a medium—to help us grapple with what has happened, to explore the impact of isolation, to examine the unseen virus that has caused so much damage, and to set intentions of hope of what is to come.

Printmaking is an artistic practice that can be used to express one’s self, but it can also be used to disseminate information and ideas quickly, broadly, and inexpensively. “Press Here” is paired with “Fashion Statements: Identity and East African Printed Textiles,” an exhibition of kangas, which are worn as a form of personal expression or to voice one’s political affiliation. They can be used to commemorate current events and holidays and to share key messages about the pandemic. Pairing visual material from Africa with the work of local artists adds vibrancy, but also fulfills a key mission of Agnes Scott College to connect to Atlanta and the global community.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.