Anisa International matching donations to LifeLine Animal Project during Twice as Nice campaign

Metro ATL

Decaturish.com Dec 7, 2020
Photo provided by Anisa International
Atlanta, GA – LifeLine Animal Project is feeling the spirit of generosity this holiday season as Anisa Telwar Kaicker, along with her team at Anisa International, pledges to support the organization with matching holiday donations, a press release says.

For the ninth consecutive year, Anisa will match every dollar donated – up to $50,000 – during LifeLine’s “Twice as Nice” campaign through December 31. The campaign will feature the organization’s favorite moments of 2020 made possible by these generous donations.

“Anisa International’s matching grant plays a critical role in supporting our mission to save every healthy and treatable animal in our care,” said Rebecca Guinn, CEO of LifeLine Animal Project. “We are so grateful to Anisa and her team for their continued support and shared vision which has helped us to transform Atlanta into a lifesaving community.”

LifeLine Animal Project, an Atlanta non-profit animal welfare organization, was founded in 2002 with the mission to end the shelter euthanasia of healthy and treatable animals. The organization manages two open-admission county shelters, DeKalb and Fulton County Animal Services, where their innovative programs and services have enabled them to sustain no-kill levels at both. LifeLine opened the Anisa Telwar Kaicker Community Animal Center in October of 2019, which features a new shelter that has enabled LifeLine to save even more animals, and a full-service, low-cost veterinary clinic that is making pet care more accessible to all.

Anisa International, a global leader in the design and creation of unique beauty tools and solutions, recognizes LifeLine’s impact on the Metro Atlanta area and is proud to be a committed partner in their fight to make Atlanta a lifesaving community.

“As one of the founding supporters of Lifeline, I look forward to the holiday match program as a way to both involve my organization in such an important cause and generate year-end buzz around the work that Lifeline does on a daily basis,” says Anisa Telwar Kaicker, Founder and CEO of Anisa International. “Though 2020 has been a year like none other, it still holds an important opportunity to give back to our communities.”

LifeLine believes that people shouldn’t have to give up the pets they love and aims to keep the human-animal family together by providing a range of pet support services. They continue to serve communities in need through the LifeLine Spay & Neuter Clinics, which have performed over 140,000 free or low-cost spay/neuter surgeries; through their door-to-door outreach “Pets for Life” program, which provides free veterinary services and supplies to those without access to them; and through Healthy Pets events, which provide thousands of pets annually with free vaccinations, microchips, spays/neuters and pet supplies.

For more information on LifeLine, please visit LifeLineAnimal.org. To help save twice the lives this season, donate, visit LifeLineAnimal.org/HolidayMatch or send a check by mail to LifeLine Animal Project, P.O. Box 15466, Atlanta, GA 30333.

 

