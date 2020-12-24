Atlanta Ballet brings ‘The Nutcracker’ magic to patients and frontline workers

Share









Atlanta, GA — The Atlanta Ballet announced in a press release that it will be sharing its video production of The Nutcracker with hospitals and healthcare workers in the Atlanta area free of charge.

– Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta (CHOA) will be streaming Atlanta Ballet’s The Nutcracker with their patients at all three hospitals as part of their in-room programming on December 22.

– They are also sharing a promo code for free access to the on-demand production to all staff at Northside Hospital, Piedmont Healthcare, Wellstar Health Systems, Shepard Center and CHOA.

The Atlanta Ballet’s The Nutcracker is available to purchase and watch on demand until December 27. For more information, visit https://tickets.atlantaballet.com/nutcracker-on-demand/

