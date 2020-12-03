Atlanta Ballet’s production of The Nutcracker now available on-demand

Share









Atlanta, GA — The Atlanta Ballet’s performance of “The Nutcracker” is now available to purchase for viewing at home for $25, a press release announced.

The Nutcracker On-Demand is the full ballet production, captured on video and streamed directly to you at the moment you want to watch it. The link remains live for three days after purchase, giving busy families the flexibility to enjoy the performance at their convenience.

The run time of the movie without intermission is 2 hours. Click here to purchase The Nutcracker On Demand by The Atlanta Ballet.

Atlanta Ballet announced that its “Nutcracker” drive-in movie experience has sold out. That event is being held Dec. 2 through Dec. 6 at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre’s parking lot.

“Atlanta Ballet’s ’30 Days of Nutcracker’ campaign kicked off on Thanksgiving and will run through Christmas Day,” the Atlanta Ballet announced. “Be sure to follow Atlanta Ballet on Facebook and Instagram to see exciting, FREE Nutcracker content featured throughout the next few weeks. We’ll have dancer takeovers, behind-the-scenes glimpses of dancers and production, Nutcracker makeup tutorials, story time with dancers, character spotlights and more!”

