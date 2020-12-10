Beacon Hill Black Alliance presents resolution for removal of Decatur cannon monument

Share









Decatur, GA — Decatur High School students presented a resolution on Monday to the Decatur City Commission for the removal of the cannon commemorating the “Indian War” of 1836 from Decatur Square.

Since the successful removal of the Confederate monument from the Square this past summer, Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights has continued to organize to remove the cannon.

The “Indian War” of 1836 was one phase of the forced removal of entire Choctaw, Seminole, Muskogee, Chickasaw, and Cherokee communities from their ancestral lands, an event commonly known as the Trail of Tears. For these reasons, activists consider the cannon a monument to genocide that stands in direct opposition to Decatur’s values.

Decatur High School students Koan Roy-Meighoo, Bethani Thomas, and Daxton Pettus urged the City Commission to remove the cannon monument.

“I’ve been talking with, listening to, and learning from Indigenous scholars, activists, and citizens for over five months now. I’ve learned during this time that in order to move forward as a community, and to reflect the city’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, we must include Indigenous voices in our conversations about social justice and act with Indigenous voices leading,” said Roy-Meighoo. “As long as this cannon stands, we are honoring and glorifying genocide, and we are rewriting a very violent history.”

“This cannon, which symbolizes the genocide of Native Americans, should not occupy this land where thousands of Native American men, women, and children were murdered,” said Thomas. “I ask for this symbol of hate to be removed from Decatur.”

There has been a petition circulating with over 1,000 signatures, said Pettus.

“We ask that you discuss our resolution and that it be added to the agenda,” said Pettus. “This monument was erected with the intention of creating an environment of separation while embracing racism. … Decatur can’t truly be a community that understands and practices anti-racism with that cannon erected anywhere.”

