Board of Health implementing uniform COVID-19 testing hours at all locations

Share









Decatur, GA – Another round of changes is on the horizon at the DeKalb County Board of Health’s three COVID-19 testing sites, meaning those seeking a test will need to adequately plan ahead to ensure that results are received in time to meet travel or other proof of testing requirements, according to a press release from the Board of Health.

Beginning Monday, hours of operation for all locations will be 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. The Stonecrest location will remain open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. until noon, until Dec. 26.

“The implementation of these measures is necessary to avoid overwhelming the testing system currently in place and to ensure that those being tested receive their results in a timely manner,” said DeKalb County District Health Director S. Elizabeth Ford, M.D., M.B.A.

Appointment scheduling and registration for COVID-19 testing can be done online. COVID-19 testing is free and open to all individuals who wish to be tested. A driver’s license or identification card is not required, however registration in advance is strongly encouraged.

For current testing site hours of operation and online appointment scheduling for all DeKalb County Board of Health testing sites, visit dekalbhealth.net, or call the COVID-19 Call Center at (404) 294-3700, Option 1. Normal call center hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and 9:00 a.m. until noon on Saturday.

For more resources and information about COVID-19, visit the DeKalb County Board of Health’s COVID-19 website at dekalbhealth.net/covid-19.

Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. All of our coverage on this topic can be found at Decaturishscrubs.com. If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about what your community is doing to stop the spread of COVID-19. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.