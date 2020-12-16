Chabad of Decatur holds third annual Lighting of the Menorah in Avondale Estates

Share









By Dean Hesse, contributor

Avondale Estates, GA — Chabad of Decatur on Dec. 15 held its third annual Lighting of the Menorah on the Dewey Brown Plaza in Avondale Estates.

The celebration of Hanukkah, which Avremi Slavaticki, Rabbi and co-director of Chabad of Decatur said drew around a hundred people in previous years was made COVID safe this time and live-streamed for people to view from home.

“Avondale Estates has been amazing to work with and partner with us in hosting this,” Rabbi Slavaticki said before the lighting. “Obviously, this year is going to be completely different. We weren’t going to give up on the lighting, the idea of Hanukkah is to add light. We are about to light the fire and bring lightness into this world. We weren’t going to not make it happen and we are obviously doing it in a safe way this year.”

