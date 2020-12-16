Chabad of Decatur holds third annual Lighting of the Menorah in Avondale Estates

Avondale Estates, GA — Chabad of Decatur on Dec. 15 held its third annual Lighting of the Menorah on the Dewey Brown Plaza in Avondale Estates.
The celebration of Hanukkah, which Avremi Slavaticki, Rabbi and co-director of Chabad of Decatur said drew around a hundred people in previous years was made COVID safe this time and live-streamed for people to view from home.
“Avondale Estates has been amazing to work with and partner with us in hosting this,” Rabbi Slavaticki said before the lighting. “Obviously, this year is going to be completely different. We weren’t going to give up on the lighting, the idea of Hanukkah is to add light. We are about to light the fire and bring lightness into this world. We weren’t going to not make it happen and we are obviously doing it in a safe way this year.”
The menorah’s flames light the darkness during Chabad of Decatur’s third annual Lighting of the Menorah on the Dewey Brown Plaza in Avondale Estates on Dec. 15. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Matilda Serrie, 9, and Hannah Greene, 10, celebrate with a dreidel dance during Chabad of Decatur’s third annual Lighting of the Menorah on the Dewey Brown Plaza in Avondale Estates on Dec. 15. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Rabbi Avremi Slavaticki, with his daughter Chaya, 5, addresses people attending Chabad of Decatur’s third annual Lighting of the Menorah on the Dewey Brown Plaza in Avondale Estates on Dec. 15. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Mendel Slavaticki, 6, helps set up for Chabad of Decatur’s third annual Lighting of the Menorah on the Dewey Brown Plaza in Avondale Estates Dec. 15. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Crafts for kids, candles, lighting toys, latkes, doughnuts, dreidels and Hanukkah crafts are generally laid out on tables for attendees, but this year were packed in individual bags and placed apart on the ground for safety during Chabad of Decatur’s third annual Lighting of the Menorah on the Dewey Brown Plaza in Avondale Estates Dec. 15. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Rabbi Avremi Slavaticki leads attendees in song during Chabad of Decatur’s third annual Lighting of the Menorah on the Dewey Brown Plaza in Avondale Estates on Dec. 15. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A small group of people attend Chabad of Decatur’s third annual Lighting of the Menorah on the Dewey Brown Plaza in Avondale Estates on Dec.15. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Because of gusty winds Chaya Slavaticki, 5, holds a lightstick in place of the traditional candle during Chabad of Decatur’s third annual Lighting of the Menorah on the Dewey Brown Plaza in Avondale Estates on Dec. 15. Photo by Dean Hesse.
