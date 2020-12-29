LOADING

Type to search

Clarkston’s newly renovated Friendship Forest Wildlife Sanctuary Parking Lot reopens

Clarkston Metro ATL

Clarkston’s newly renovated Friendship Forest Wildlife Sanctuary Parking Lot reopens

Decaturish.com Dec 29, 2020
Photo provided by the city of Clarkston
Share

 

Clarkston, GA — The City of Clarkston announced the reopening of the Friendship Forest Wildlife Sanctuary Parking Lot, located at 4380 East Ponce de Leon Boulevard, a press release says. The main entrance resurfaced parking lot is open daily from 8am – 5pm.

Leach Landscaping, the City’s project contractor, recently completed the $1.85 million dollar renovations and improvements that include: Wetlands Restoration, Paved Asphalt Walking Paths, Wooden Viewing Decks, Covered Pavilion and Restroom, Restrooms Building (at East Ponce Main Entrance).

The city of Clarkston invites people to, “Come enjoy a walk, jog, and other fun leisure activities at Clarkston’s Friendship Forest Wildlife Sanctuary!”

 

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

 
About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Decatur, GA 30030

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Decaturish needs your support!

Help us provide you with free, quality local news. Become a Decaturish.com supporter today

To chip in $3 a month, click here.

To chip in $6 a month, click here.

To chip in $60 a year, click here.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus