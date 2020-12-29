Clarkston’s newly renovated Friendship Forest Wildlife Sanctuary Parking Lot reopens

Share









Clarkston, GA — The City of Clarkston announced the reopening of the Friendship Forest Wildlife Sanctuary Parking Lot, located at 4380 East Ponce de Leon Boulevard, a press release says. The main entrance resurfaced parking lot is open daily from 8am – 5pm.

Leach Landscaping, the City’s project contractor, recently completed the $1.85 million dollar renovations and improvements that include: Wetlands Restoration, Paved Asphalt Walking Paths, Wooden Viewing Decks, Covered Pavilion and Restroom, Restrooms Building (at East Ponce Main Entrance).

The city of Clarkston invites people to, “Come enjoy a walk, jog, and other fun leisure activities at Clarkston’s Friendship Forest Wildlife Sanctuary!”

