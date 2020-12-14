Crash near Decatur Cemetery sends two to the hospital

Share









Decatur, GA– Two people went to the hospital on Saturday evening, Dec. 12, following a crash near the Decatur Cemetery.

Officers responded to the crash on Commerce Drive near the intersection of North Candler Street at 10:53 p.m. on Dec. 12.

“The investigation revealed a gray Nissan Rogue was traveling southbound on Commerce Drive and a green Chevrolet Traverse was traveling northbound on the same road,” Sgt. John Bender said. “The driver of the Nissan failed to maintain their lane and crossed the double yellow lines striking the Chevrolet in the front end. Occupants of both vehicles complained of injuries and were transported to an area hospital. The driver of the Nissan was issued a citation for failure to maintain lane.”

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.