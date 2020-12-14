LOADING

Crash near Decatur Cemetery sends two to the hospital

Dan Whisenhunt Dec 14, 2020
Photo of the Saturday evening crash on Commerce Drive. Photo provided to Decaturish
Decatur, GA– Two people went to the hospital on Saturday evening, Dec. 12, following a crash near the Decatur Cemetery.

Officers responded to the crash on Commerce Drive near the intersection of North Candler Street at 10:53 p.m. on Dec. 12.

“The investigation revealed a gray Nissan Rogue was traveling southbound on Commerce Drive and a green Chevrolet Traverse was traveling northbound on the same road,” Sgt. John Bender said. “The driver of the Nissan failed to maintain their lane and crossed the double yellow lines striking the Chevrolet in the front end. Occupants of both vehicles complained of injuries and were transported to an area hospital. The driver of the Nissan was issued a citation for failure to maintain lane.”

 

