Dear Decaturish – Georgia must think global, act local in the fight against plastic pollution

Share









We accept letters to the editor. Letters to the editor are opinions of the authors of the letter, not Decaturish.com. Everyone has an equal opportunity to submit a letter to the editor. So if you read something here and don’t like it, don’t jump on our case. Write a letter of your own. All letters must be signed. We reserve the right to edit letters for length and content. To send your letter to the editor, email it to editor@decaturish.com.

Dear Decaturish,

As a marine scientist and Emory graduate student studying international development, I am increasingly concerned about the unequal impact of plastic pollution in “developing” countries.

The plastic industry paints individual consumers as the problem and solution to plastic waste through recycling, cleanups, and consumer choice. However, this distracts us from the truth: our current throw-away system benefits the Global North while blaming the Global South for mismanaged waste.

America sends about one million tons of plastic to countries in the Global South a year, most of which already have trouble managing waste. Plastic then gets dumped into the environment or open landfills which post severe negative health risks.

To stop this exploitation, Georgia should stop plastic at its source by passing local plastic bans such as the ones in Fulton County and Clarkston and urging Congress to support H.R.5845 which would shift the burden to the companies producing plastic.

– CJ O’Brien

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.