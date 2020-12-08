LOADING

Type to search

Dear Decaturish – Georgia must think global, act local in the fight against plastic pollution

Editor's Pick Metro ATL

Dear Decaturish – Georgia must think global, act local in the fight against plastic pollution

Decaturish.com Dec 8, 2020
Image obtained via DeKalb County Schools.
Share

 

We accept letters to the editor. Letters to the editor are opinions of the authors of the letter, not Decaturish.com. Everyone has an equal opportunity to submit a letter to the editor. So if you read something here and don’t like it, don’t jump on our case. Write a letter of your own. All letters must be signed. We reserve the right to edit letters for length and content. To send your letter to the editor, email it to editor@decaturish.com.

Dear Decaturish,

As a marine scientist and Emory graduate student studying international development, I am increasingly concerned about the unequal impact of plastic pollution in “developing” countries.

The plastic industry paints individual consumers as the problem and solution to plastic waste through recycling, cleanups, and consumer choice. However, this distracts us from the truth: our current throw-away system benefits the Global North while blaming the Global South for mismanaged waste.

America sends about one million tons of plastic to countries in the Global South a year, most of which already have trouble managing waste. Plastic then gets dumped into the environment or open landfills which post severe negative health risks.

To stop this exploitation, Georgia should stop plastic at its source by passing local plastic bans such as the ones in Fulton County and Clarkston and urging Congress to support H.R.5845 which would shift the burden to the companies producing plastic.

– CJ O’Brien

 

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

 

 

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Decatur, GA 30030

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Decaturish needs your support!

Help us provide you with free, quality local news. Become a Decaturish.com supporter today

To chip in $3 a month, click here.

To chip in $6 a month, click here.

To chip in $60 a year, click here.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus