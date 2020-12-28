LOADING

Type to search

Dear Decaturish – Thanking the Decatur City Commission for budgeting a climate and energy plan

Decatur Editor's Pick

Dear Decaturish – Thanking the Decatur City Commission for budgeting a climate and energy plan

Decaturish.com Dec 28, 2020
Decatur City Hall. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Share

 

We accept letters to the editor. Letters to the editor are opinions of the authors of the letter, not Decaturish.com. Everyone has an equal opportunity to submit a letter to the editor. So if you read something here and don’t like it, don’t jump on our case. Write a letter of your own. All letters must be signed. We reserve the right to edit letters for length and content. To send your letter to the editor, email it to editor@decaturish.com.

Dear Decaturish,

I’d like to thank the Decatur City Commissioners and City Manager for taking a bold step toward clean renewable energy for our city on Monday, Dec. 7. They approved a city budget to include developing a City of Decatur Climate/Energy plan.

While our city has always been eco-conscious, developing a climate/energy plan means assessing where our opportunities are for energy and efficiency and then outlining the steps we can take as a community to move toward a more just and sustainable city.

The development of a plan has been supported by the Decatur Environmental Sustainability Board, as well as citizen input from the Decatur 2020 Strategic planning sessions and other civic groups such as Decatur High School students, All In for Decatur 100, Georgia Interfaith Power and Light, Environment Georgia, Drawdown Georgia and others.

I believe that one day our kids will look back and ask, how did we have the foresight and courage to come together and take the first step toward a more sustainable future. Thanks again commissioners.

– Hobie Stocking, All In for Decatur 100 (Decatur100.com)

 

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

 
About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Decatur, GA 30030

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Decaturish needs your support!

Help us provide you with free, quality local news. Become a Decaturish.com supporter today

To chip in $3 a month, click here.

To chip in $6 a month, click here.

To chip in $60 a year, click here.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus