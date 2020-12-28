Dear Decaturish – Thanking the Decatur City Commission for budgeting a climate and energy plan

Share









Dear Decaturish,

I’d like to thank the Decatur City Commissioners and City Manager for taking a bold step toward clean renewable energy for our city on Monday, Dec. 7. They approved a city budget to include developing a City of Decatur Climate/Energy plan.

While our city has always been eco-conscious, developing a climate/energy plan means assessing where our opportunities are for energy and efficiency and then outlining the steps we can take as a community to move toward a more just and sustainable city.

The development of a plan has been supported by the Decatur Environmental Sustainability Board, as well as citizen input from the Decatur 2020 Strategic planning sessions and other civic groups such as Decatur High School students, All In for Decatur 100, Georgia Interfaith Power and Light, Environment Georgia, Drawdown Georgia and others.

I believe that one day our kids will look back and ask, how did we have the foresight and courage to come together and take the first step toward a more sustainable future. Thanks again commissioners.

– Hobie Stocking, All In for Decatur 100 (Decatur100.com)

