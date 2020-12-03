Decatur Bulldogs Boosters announces 2021 “Run with the Dogs” 5K

Share









Decatur, GA — The Decatur Bulldogs Boosters will hold their annual Run with the Dogs 5K to support student athletes from Jan. 23-31, 2021.

Run with the Dogs 5K is an annual fundraiser of the Decatur Bulldogs Boosters and supports the athletic programs at Decatur High School and Renfroe Middle School. While the 5K race will be a little different than previous years, Decatur Bulldogs Boosters is committed to continuing the Run with the Dogs tradition and providing a safe, fun way for runners to continue to support student-athletes.

The Boosters raise money annually to meet the needs of student athletes, including uniforms and equipment.These funds are used to support 685 student athletes on all 25 teams representing 14 sports at Decatur High and Renfroe Middle Schools.

Participants can run the race any time between January 23 and 31, 2021, and can report their time through the website Chronotrack. The entry fee is $25 for City of Decatur Students, Teachers, and employees, and $30 for other participants. Registration is open until Jan. 24, 2021.

T-shirts and award pick-up days will be Feb. 13 from 10 a.m. – noon and Feb. 14 from 2 – 3 p.m. They are also working on a t-shirt pick up during the race window for participants who register before Jan 4, 2021.

“There will be ways for everyone to participate in the race in 2021, including families and your favorite four-legged friends. We’re even working on some fun contests!” the announcement from the Boosters reads.

Visit www.rwtd5k.com for more information and registration. All entry fees are non-refundable.

