Decatur chef Landon Sims featured in final round of The Hall culinary search

Decatur, GA — Landon Sims, a chef from Decatur, is one of three finalists from Georgia in The Hall’s culinary search, according to a press release from The Hall. The Hall, Jamal Wilson’s Tampa, FL restaurant, launched a search in October to add culinary talent to its team as the brand expands to five locations across three states by the end of 2021. Fan voting is open now through January 15, 2020, with a winner to be selected in January 2021. The winning chef will win a restaurant space in The Hall location of choice — Tampa, St. Petersburg, Orlando, Atlanta or Nashville.

Finalists from Georgia of The Hall’s culinary search include:

– Landon Sims (Decatur, GA) – Signature dish: Surf and Turf Coconut Basmati Rice featuring wild-caught sockeye salmon and smoked bison flank steak, topped with a Caribbean chutney and signature whisky peach BBQ sauce. The dish is the center of Southern, Caribbean, and Indian cuisine and brings all three profile flavors together.

– Teresa Acosta (Dunwoody, GA) – Signature dish: Cuban Sandwich and Yuca Fries representing the home of her parents, Cuba, with nods to Latin America and Spanish cuisine.

– Michael Field (Dunwoody, GA) – Signature dish: Scottish salmon sandwich with bespoke horseradish sauce, mixed greens, and vine ripe tomatoes. Michael’s food philosophy is expressed at his Flour location which is known for delicious homemade bread.

The Hall is entrepreneur Jamal Wilson’s culinary vision brought to life. The restaurant is revered for revolutionizing the food hall concept through a dining experience guided by hosts to greet and seat, and servers to curate your culinary tour in a posh, upscale atmosphere. In addition to savoring food and drink from the most talented chefs around, there are private spaces to host events of all sizes from weddings to corporate meetings.

After the initial search period, the submissions have been narrowed down to three finalists. Beginning today, fans can visit ExploreTheHall.com/vote to vote for their favorite finalist with the hopes of having their chef of choice selected to join the rapidly expanding The Hall team.

Since its launch, The Hall has set the tone for the elevated culinary experience in the south. The initial location in Tampa, FL — The Hall on Franklin — features seven unique chef-driven concepts under one roof, with dining options for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and cocktails. The popularity of the concept resulted in three additional locations that will debut soon: Orlando’s The Hall on the Yard and an Atlanta location both slated to open in the first quarter of 2021. The third location is slated to open in the second quarter of 2021 in Midtown Tampa and a fourth location will debut in Nashville in late 2021. Fan voting is open now through January 15, 2020, with a winner to be selected in January 2021.

