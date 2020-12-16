LOADING

Decatur Police ask for public’s help identifying armed robbery suspects

Decatur Police ask for public's help identifying armed robbery suspects

Dan Whisenhunt Dec 16, 2020
Decatur Police are trying to identify the suspects seen in these photos. Photos provided by Decatur Police
Decatur, GA — Decatur Police are asking for help identifying armed robbery suspects.

The robbery occurred in the 800 block of Church Street on Monday, Dec. 14 around 12:55 p.m.

“One suspect, produced a silver revolver style, handgun and ordered the victim to drop items he was holding,” Decatur Police said. “The suspects then grabbed the property and ran from the area heading southbound. If you recognize the suspects in these photos, please contact Inv. Hensel at mark.hensel@decaturga.com or 678/553-6687 or contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta
at 404 577-Tips (8477) and remain anonymous.”

 

