Decatur Police ask for public’s help identifying armed robbery suspects

Decatur, GA — Decatur Police are asking for help identifying armed robbery suspects.

The robbery occurred in the 800 block of Church Street on Monday, Dec. 14 around 12:55 p.m.

“One suspect, produced a silver revolver style, handgun and ordered the victim to drop items he was holding,” Decatur Police said. “The suspects then grabbed the property and ran from the area heading southbound. If you recognize the suspects in these photos, please contact Inv. Hensel at mark.hensel@decaturga.com or 678/553-6687 or contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta

at 404 577-Tips (8477) and remain anonymous.”

