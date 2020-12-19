LOADING

Decatur Police say man shot while stopped at traffic light

Dan Whisenhunt Dec 19, 2020
Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur, GA — Decatur Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect following a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning, Dec. 19.

The victim flagged a police officer down at 1:18 a.m., according to the Police Department. The victim had a gunshot wound.

“The victim informed the officer he was stopped for a traffic light while at the intersection of East Lake Drive and Park Place,” the Police Department said. “While seated in his vehicle waiting for the light, an unknown adult male suspect walked in front of his vehicle and fired a single gunshot through his driver’s side window striking the victim. The victim stated the male then fled the area in an unknown direction. The suspect is described as a 40-45 year-old black male, shorter in height, wearing a gray shirt and black stocking cap. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Inv. Hensel at mark.hensel@decaturga.com or 678/553-6687 or contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404 577-Tips (8477) and remain anonymous.”

 

