Decatur Strategic Plan 202 session will focus on housing

The presentation and discussion format for the two-hour 202 session is the same for all four topic meetings. If you missed the small group discussions and introductory presentations during the first 202 session, see the video under Transportation & Mobility on the Decatur 2030 website. The first 202 session included vigorous conversation on how to reconcile two Decatur ambitions that aren’t always compatible: The dependence on automobiles and the road and parking infrastructure they require, and our determination to expand pedestrian, biking, and transit alternatives.

For the upcoming housing session, participants will discuss the increasing demand for housing within the reach of lower and middle income families and concerns about disrupting the character and stability of existing neighborhoods.

